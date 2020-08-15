New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day. In his Independence Day speech, PM Narendra Modi touched upon a slew of issues, including coronavirus vaccine, expansionism and Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). PM Modi gave a clarion call for Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, saying it is need of the hour and that India will realize this dream. Narendra Modi's Independence Day 2020 Speech Highlights: PM Speaks on Expansionism, Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, Coronavirus Vaccine in His 87-Minute Long Address From Red Fort.

The Prime Minister said now the time is to eliminate silos in the era of infrastructure and emphasized on "vocal for local campaign". "It is need of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. I am confident that India will accomplish this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest till we achieve that goal," the Prime Minister said while addressing the nation from Red Fort. Independence Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes Indians on 74th I-Day, Read His Tweet Here.

In his around 90-minute marathon speech, the Prime Minister said whoever has raised an eye on the sovereignty of the country, India and its Army has responded in the same language from the Line of Control (LoC) to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). His remarks were in the backdrop of recent Galwan Valley clash between Indian-Chinese soldiers. Twenty Indian soldiers were martyred in the face-off.

Watch PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day Speech 2020:

"Respect for India's sovereignty is supreme for us. What our brave soldiers can do for this resolution, what the country can do, the world has seen in Ladakh," Modi said referring to a violent clash in the Galwan Valley on June 15. Prior to his address to the nation, PM Modi unfurled the Tricolour at the Red Fort after paying tribute at the Raj Ghat on the occasion of 74th Independence Day.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2020 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).