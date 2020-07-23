New Delhi, July 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remembered Lokmanya Tilak and Chandra Shekhar Azad on their birth anniversary today, July 23. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the Prime Minister saluted the two brave sons of India. "Salute to the two brave sons of Mother India, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrasekhar Azad on their birth anniversary", the Prime Minister tweeted. Both the leaders are remembered as brave and determined revolutionaries, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of the country. Their acts of valour is a source for inspiration for every Indian.

Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who was popularly known as Lokmanya Tilak, was born on July 23, 1856. This year, we celebrate his 164th Birth Anniversary of the 'Swaraj' leader. He was an Indian nationalist, teacher, and an independence activist. As per history, Tilak was the first leader of the Indian Independence Movement. The British colonial authorities called him "The father of the Indian unrest." He was also conferred with the title of 'Lokmanya', which means 'accepted by the people as their leader'. Bal Gangadhar Tilak Jayanti 2020: On Lokmanya Tilak's 164th Birth Anniversary, Know Key Facts About ‘Swaraj’ Leader.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

भारत मां के दो वीर सपूत लोकमान्य बाल गंगाधर तिलक और चंद्रशेखर आजाद को उनकी जन्म-जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2020

Chandra Shekhar Azad, popularly known as 'Azad' was born on July 23, 1906 in Bhabhra village , in the present-day Alirajpur district of Madhya Pradesh. He was popularly known as by the name Azad which meant ‘Free’. In 2020, we celebrate the 114th Birth Anniversary of the revolutionary leader. Azad was an Indian revolutionary who was involved in the Kakori Train Robbery of 1925, in the attempt to blow up the Viceroy of India's train in 1926, and at last, the shooting of J. P. Saunders at Lahore in 1928 to avenge the killing of Lala Lajpat Rai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 08:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).