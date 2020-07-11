New Delhi, July 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the coronavirus situation in the country in a meeting held in Delhi. During the meeting, the Prime Minister appreciated the concerted efforts of the Centre, State and local authorities in containing the pandemic situation in Delhi. He further directed that similar approach should be adopted with other State Governments in containing the COVID-19 pandemic in entire NCR area.

The Prime Minister further asserted saying that there is need to observe personal hygiene & social discipline in public places. "Awareness about COVID should be disseminated widely & a continuous emphasis on preventing spread of the infection should be laid", the PM said in the meeting. The meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Member of NITI Aayog, Cabinet Secretary and other senior officials of the central government.

In India, the COVID-19 mounted to 8,20,916 on Saturday as the country recorded its highest single-day spike of 27,114 new coronavirus cases and 519 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in India rose to 22,123 deaths, Health Ministry's data stated on Saturday.

In Delhi, a total of 1,09,140 and 3,300 deaths have been reported so far with 2,089 new coronavirus cases and 42 deaths in the last 24 hours. The worst-affected state was Maharashtra with 2,38,461 cases and 9,893 deaths while Tamil Nadu remained the second worst hit with a total of 1,30,261 cases, including 1,829 deaths.

