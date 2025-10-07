New Delhi, October 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp attack on Trinamool Congress in West Bengal after BJP MLA and MP were allegedly attacked in North Bengal, saying it showed "absolutely pathetic law and order" situation in the state. BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that he along with Malda North MP Khagen Murmu were attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal, while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the state.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "The manner in which our Party colleagues, including a sitting MP and MLA, were attacked in West Bengal for serving the people affected by floods and landslides is outright appalling. It highlights the insensitivity of the TMC as well as the absolutely pathetic law and order situation in the state." ‘TMC Started ’Jungle Raj’ in West Bengal’: Sambit Patra Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Alleged Attack on BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh and MP Khagen Murmu in Jalpaiguri (Watch Video).

PM Modi Slams TMC for Attack on Khagen Murmu, Shankar Ghosh in Jalpaiguri

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

"I wish the West Bengal Government and TMC were more focussed on helping people rather than indulging in violence in such a challenging situation. I call upon BJP Karyakartas to continue working among the people and assist the ongoing rescue operations," he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people not to deteriorate law and order."We do not want any deterioration in law and order. We never want any incident. If you go to a flood-affected area with 30-40 vehicles, people would be hurt. Those who lost 'roti-kapda-makaan' need food, clothes and shelter. So, we do not want to go there to do politics. An incident has occurred...So, I asked the DGP to go there. He went there and spoke with everyone there...We do not want any more incidents. Please remain calm..." CM Mamata Banerjee said. Khagen Murmu Attacked: BJP MP Seriously Injured in Attack in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri; Disturbing Video Shows Him Covered in Blood.

Earlier, Amit Malviya, BJP Co-incharge West Bengal, slammed Banerjee over the alleged assault, calling it "TMC's jungle raj". Sharing the video of the alleged attack, Amit Malviya said on X, "TMC's Jungle Raj in Bengal! BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides."

