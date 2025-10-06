Nagrakata, October 6: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday slammed the Mamata governmet over the attack on tribal leader and two-time MP Khagen Murmu in Jalpaiguri's Nagrakata, calling it an instance of "jungle raj" in West Bengal. The BJP National Spokesperson alleged that TMC leaders incited party workers to assault Murmu and local MLA Shankar Ghosh during their visit for flood relief, resulting in head injuries for Murmu.

Addressing the press conference, BJP National Spokesperson said, "We have once again seen the 'jungle raj' started in West Bengal by the TMC. When Khagen Murmu was going to Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, for flood relief, local MLA Shankar Ghosh was also with him. At that time, at the behest of TMC leaders, party workers attacked Khagen Murmu and Shankar Ghosh. Entire India saw this. Khagen Murmu has sustained head injuries...Today, a tribal leader and 2-time MP was attacked in an inhuman manner; this is cruelty and barbarism. This should not be tolerated." Khagen Murmu Attacked: BJP MP Seriously Injured in Attack in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri; Disturbing Video Shows Him Covered in Blood.

Sambit Patra Slams Addresses Press Conference After Shankar Ghosh and Khagen Murmu Attacked

#WATCH | BJP MP and National Spokesperson Sambit Patra says, "We have once again seen the 'jungle raj' started in West Bengal by the TMC. When Khagen Murmu was going to Nagrakata, Jalpaiguri, for flood relief, local MLA Shankar Ghosh was also with him. At that time, at the behest… pic.twitter.com/Ev4RsT9Rn5 — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2025

Reacting to the flood and landslide situation in North Bengal, Patra criticised the West Bengal CM for not focusing on the real issues and instead dancing to the tunes of some Tollywood music at the carnival event." Many people have died in North Bengal because of the flood and landslides. Despite that, Mamata Banerjee was dancing to the tunes of some Tollywood music, I believe. She knows that this has sent a wrong message to the people. So, she orchestrated an attack on our MLA and MP (Shankar Ghosh and Khagen Murmu)," Patra said.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh alleged that he, along with Malda North MP Khagen Murmu, was attacked in Nagrakata in North Bengal while distributing relief materials for people affected by the flood and landslides in the State.Amit Malviya, BJP Co-incharge West Bengal, slammed Banerjee over the alleged assault, calling it "TMC's jungle raj". West Bengal Road Accident: Speeding Car Kills 3, Injures 7 Others in Jalpaiguri.

Sharing the video of the alleged attack, Amit Malviya wrote on X, "TMC's Jungle Raj in Bengal! BJP MP Khagen Murmu, a respected tribal leader and two-time MP from North Malda, was attacked by TMC goons while on his way to Nagrakata in Jalpaiguri's Dooars region to help with relief and rescue efforts after devastating rains, floods, and landslides."

"The BJP leader claimed that the party workers are being attacked for carrying out relief work while CM Banerjee and the ruling TMC are "missing in action"."While Mamata Banerjee dances at her Kolkata Carnival, the TMC and state administration are missing in action. Those actually helping the people, BJP leaders and karyakartas, are being attacked for doing relief work. This is TMC's Bengal, where cruelty rules and compassion is punished," the X post read.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari also accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of orchestrating violence by sending her supporters to allegedly attack BJP leaders and workers and obstruct relief work.Adhikari claimed that while BJP MPs and MLAs were targeted for visiting flood-affected areas in North Bengal and distributing relief. He alleged that MP Khagen Murmu sustained injuries and MLA Shankar Ghosh's vehicle was attacked.