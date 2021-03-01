New Delhi, March 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The Prime Minister lauded the efforts of the doctors and scientists who have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. "Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!", the Prime Minister tweeted. 2nd Phase of COVID-19 Vaccination Begins in India From March 1; CoWIN Registration and More; Know Details Here.

According to a tweet by ANI, Sister P Niveda, from Puducherry, administered Covaxin by Bharat BioTech to the Prime Minister. India began to vaccinate people above 60 years of age and those over 45 with comorbidities against COVID-19 from today, March 1. This means everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at a number of private hospitals.

Here's the tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

Watch Video:

#WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the #COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. pic.twitter.com/VqqBYZDTFU — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2021

Co-WIN, a digital platform, was created for real-time monitoring of COVID-19 vaccine delivery. The beneficiaries would be able to register themselves on the Co-WIN platform. There will also be a walk-in provision for the beneficiaries to get themselves registered at the session sites. Moreover, there will be volunteers to help those opting for walk-in registration with the process if they are not tech-savvy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2021 08:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).