A flagship initiative that was launched with a vision to transform India into a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, Digital India will complete its 6 years of journey on July 1, 2021.

The ambitious programme was launched on July 1, 2015, by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and has till date turned out to be one of the biggest success stories of New India — enabling services, bringing Government closer to citizens, promoting citizen engagement and empowering people.

As one of the favouriteinitiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modicompletes six years, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India will mark the day with a special occasion in the presence of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi who will address and interact with beneficiaries of various schemes of the Digital India.

The program, to be held on July 1, will start with the opening remarks of Minister of Electronics and IT, Law & Justice and Communications, Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad.

The program will then see a presentation of a video on key achievements of the Digital India which will lead to an interactive session of Prime Minister with the beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India, moderated by Shri Ajay Sawhney, Secretary, MeitY.

“It’s going to be a very interactive and informative session wherein PM will speak with the beneficiaries of Digital India from across the country. It’s a proud moment for us as the guidance and support we have got from the Prime Minister is unparalleled. We look forward to taking forward the Digital India initiatives under his dynamic leadership,” Abhishek Singh, MD&CEO of Digital India Corporation and President & CEO, NeGD, MeitY said ahead of the program.

The interactive session will be followed by the much-awaited address by Prime Minister wherein he will outline the various achievements of Digital India and the success story it has been over the years in connecting people. He will also give an outlook on various developments and work that lie ahead going forward for the scheme.

All the interactions and addresses will be done virtually at the event.

