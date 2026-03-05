New Delhi, March 5: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of the Government of India, signed the condolence book at the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday and offered condolences on the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Misri met Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali and offered condolences over the demise of Khamenei. Khamenei was killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel on February 28, marking an inflexion point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule.

Across Iran, days of national mourning began immediately, accompanied by public declarations of continued resistance and unity in the face of what the government called an act of aggression. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Funeral Postponed Amid Expected Massive Mourners as Iran Delays State Ceremonies; New Date to Be Announced.

India Offers Condolences Over Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Death

#WATCH | Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, on behalf of Government of India, signed the Condolence Book at the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi today, and offered condolences to the slain Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/A3IP2d0diX — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2026

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Iranian Envoy Mohammad Fathali

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and signed the condolence book, on behalf of the people and the Government of India, on the demise of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei. pic.twitter.com/lOODHeI5fm — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 5, 2026

In response to the profound loss felt by the Iranian people and supporters worldwide, the embassy in New Delhi has invited members of the Indian public, members of the diplomatic community, and anyone wishing to express sympathy to visit the premises and sign the condolence book. The condolence book will remain open on three specific days. It will be available on Thursday (March 5), Friday (March 6), and Monday (March 9).

Meanwhile, Iran on Thursday warned of a strong response to what it described as "criminal military aggression" by the US and Israel, with its envoy to India asserting that Tehran did not initiate the conflict but would firmly retaliate.

Speaking to reporters, Iranian Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali said Iran was aware of hostile intentions but was attacked before diplomatic timelines could play out.

"We were at the negotiation table. They destroyed the negotiation table. They started the war. We are subjected to military, criminal military aggression. We announced that we will respond, we strongly respond," he said.

Referring to alleged attacks on civilian areas, the envoy claimed that elementary schools were among the first targets and alleged that 160 girl students were killed in one attack. "This is terrible," he said, accusing the attackers of escalating the conflict beyond military targets.

On the reported attack by a US submarine on an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean, Fathali said the US was aware of Iran’s capabilities. "They calculate cost and benefit, and fortunately, they know very well the capacity and capability of Iran. We don’t want war, they started... But the duration of the war is in our hands. This is very important," he stated, indicating that Tehran retains strategic leverage.

Responding to questions about alleged strikes in neighbouring regions, Fathali said Iran does not attack its neighbours and maintains good relations with them. However, he warned that Tehran would target "bases" used to launch attacks against it. "They provide the bases to the US, and from these bases they targeted elementary schools," he claimed.

On India’s response to the escalating tensions, the envoy said Iran values its longstanding ties with New Delhi. "We have a good relationship with the Indian government. We have a historical background, and we believe we should strengthen and boost our relations. But in this case, all governments and all people are being put to the test," he said.

He reiterated that Iran is prepared for both conflict and dialogue. "Iran is ready for war and peace, but we absolutely prefer peace. Unfortunately, they started the war," he added.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of MEA). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).