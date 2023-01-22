New Delhi, January 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded Chief Justice of India, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud's suggestion about making SC judgments available in regional languages. Constitution Day 2022: CJI DY Chandrachud Says ‘An Institution Thrives With Time Only When It Functions Democratically’.

"At a recent function, the Hon'ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters", he said in a tweet. CJI DY Chandrachud Says Hundreds Killed Each Year For Marrying Outside Caste or Against Family's Wishes.

PM Narendra Modi Welcomes CJI DY Chandrachud’s Idea:

At a recent function, the Hon’ble CJI Justice DY Chandrachud spoke of the need to work towards making SC judgments available in regional languages. He also suggested the use of technology for it. This is a laudatory thought, which will help many people, particularly youngsters. pic.twitter.com/JQTXCI9gw0 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 22, 2023

"India has several languages, which add to our cultural vibrancy. The Central Government is undertaking numerous efforts to encourage Indian languages including giving the option of studying subjects like engineering and medicine in one's Matru Bhasha", he said, in another tweet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2023 06:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).