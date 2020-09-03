New Delhi, September 3: The Twitter account linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website was hacked as cryptic tweets were posted early on Thursday. Twitter said it was aware of the activity and has taken steps to secure the compromised account. The account has more than 2.5 million followers.

The fake tweets, soliciting cryptocurrency, have now been taken down. The verified Twitter account, which is linked to PM Narendra Modi's personal website, has over 2.5 million followers. The tweets asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency. Twitter Accounts Hacked: CEO Jack Dorsey Says 'We All Feel Terrible This Happened' After Major US Twitter Accounts Hacked in Bitcoin Scam.

Here's the Hacked message:

PM Narendra Modi's Twitter account of personal website hacked

Another bogus tweet read "This account is hacked by John Wick (hckindia@tutanota.com), We have not hacked Paytm Mall."

The latest incident comes after several accounts of prominent personalities were hacked in July. In the month of July, Twitter accounts of several popular individuals and major companies like Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Michael Bloomberg and Apple among others were hacked to promote a bitcoin scam

The verified accounts of former US President Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Warren Buffet, Jeff Bezos and several others famous personalities in the US were also compromised in the cryptocurrency scam.

