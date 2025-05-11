New Delhi, May 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered the 1998 Pokhran nuclear tests, calling them a landmark event in India’s growth trajectory, expressing pride and gratitude towards the Indian scientific community on National Technology Day.

Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote in a post, "Best wishes on National Technology Day! This is a day to express pride and gratitude to our scientists and remember the 1998 Pokhran tests. They were a landmark event in our nation’s growth trajectory, especially in our quest towards self-reliance." Prime Minister Narendra Modi Recalls 1998 Pokhran Nuclear Tests, Hails Indian Scientific Community on National Technology Day.

The Prime Minister said that India is emerging as a global leader in the field of technology and reaffirmed the government's commitment to further it. "Powered by our people, India is emerging as a global leader in different aspects of technology, be it space, AI, digital innovation, green technology and more. We reaffirm our commitment to empowering future generations through science and research. May technology uplift humanity, secure our nation and drive futuristic growth."

National Technology Day is observed every year on May 11 to commemorate the successful nuclear tests at Pokhran in 1998, a historic moment that established India as a nuclear power and showcased its scientific capabilities to the world. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended his wishes and lauded the contributions of Indian scientists. In his post on X, he stated, "On National Technology Day, India salutes the scientists, engineers and technicians who contribute by developing new technologies for bringing positive change in our lives. We proudly recall the exceptional efforts of our scientists that led to the successful Pokhran tests in 1998. It was a defining moment in India’s history." Pokhran II Anniversary-National Technology Day 2025: Rajnath Singh Recalls India’s Nuclear Test in Pokhran in 1998; Hails Contribution of Scientists, Engineers and Technicians.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also took to X to reflect on the bold step taken in 1998. He wrote, "On this day in 1998, India took a bold leap with the Pokhran tests, a moment etched in our history. Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared 11th May as National Technology Day, a tribute to our scientists & engineers whose brilliance continues to power India’s journey of self-reliance."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2025 04:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).