New Delhi, September 18: The Indian Army on Friday stated that powers vested under AFSPA 1990 were exceeded during the Operation Amshipora in Shopian, where three men killed in the encounter. The army also said that do’s and don’ts of COAS as approved by Supreme Court were contravened.

Speaking on the issue, PRO Defence said, "Inquiry ordered by Army authorities into Op Amshipora, Shopian has concluded. Inquiry brought out prima facie evidence indicating that during operation, powers vested under AFSPA 1990 were exceeded & Do’s and Don’ts of COAS as approved by Supreme Court contravened." Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan Trade Heavy Fire on LoC in Bandipora District.

Adding more, the PRO said, "Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable."

Earlier, Army spokesperson in Srinagar Colonel Rajesh Kalia had said, "Additional civil witnesses are being asked to depose before the court of inquiry. Concurrently, DNA samples have been collected from Rajouri under the aegis of Jammu and Kashmir Police and sent for matching with the terrorists killed on 18 July, 2020."

The high-level inquiry was initiated to ascertain the claims of three families that the three men killed in the encounter were their relatives who had travelled to Shopian from Rajouri in search of work. The family grew anxious and approached police to trace their kin after their photos were circulated on the internet that they have been killed in the encounter.

