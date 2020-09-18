Srinagar, Sep 18: Indian and Pakistan armies traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector of Bandipora district on Friday.

The Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked shelling to target Indian positions, Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence ministry spokesman said. It used mortars and other weapons at LoC in Kanzalwan area.

"Befitting response is being given by the Indian army," spokesman added. Reports from the area said heavy exchange of fire has been going on between the two sides since 11 a.m.

Panic gripped villagers living close to the LoC in Gurez and some of them started shifting with families to safer places.

