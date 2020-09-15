New Delhi, September 15: The central government on Tuesday extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19 for another 180 days. It was announced on March 30 for a period of 90 days and was extended further for 90 days.

This Central Sector Scheme provides an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh to health care providers, including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and therefore at risk of being infected. It also includes accidental loss of life on account of contracting COVID-19.

The scheme also covers private hospital staff, retired, volunteers, local urban bodies, contract, daily wage, ad-hoc, outsourced staff requisitioned by states and central hospitals and autonomous hospitals of central, states and UTs, AIIMS and INIs and hospitals of central ministries drafted for COVID-related responsibilities.

The insurance provided under this scheme is over and above any other insurance cover being availed of by the beneficiary.

There is no age limit for this scheme and individual enrolment is not required. The entire amount of premium for this scheme is being borne by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

The benefit or claim under this policy is in addition to the amount payable under any other policies. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has collaborated with the New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited for providing the insurance amount based on the guidelines prepared for the scheme.

Till date, under the scheme, a total of 61 claims are processed and paid. 156 claims are under examination by New India Assurance (NIA) Company Limited, and in 67 cases claim forms are yet to be submitted by the states.

The scheme shows the commitment of the Union government to ensure the welfare and well-being of the health workers who have been on the forefront of the fight against the pandemic. It is due to their selfless service and dedication to work, that India has been able to sustain its fight against COVID and continue to sustain its low mortality rate (1.64 per cent), which is among the lowest globally (3.19 per cent as on date).

