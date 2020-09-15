Washington, September 15: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) said it was "very concerned" about the side-effect suffered by one of the trial participants of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. Th top health body would continue a thorough investigation into the case even through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gives the green nod for resumption of trials in the United States. COVID-19 Vaccine For Everyone Not Possible Before 2024, Says Serum Institute of India Chief Adar Poonawalla.

The vaccine trials in the US, UK, India and other nations were halted after the Oxford University announced last week that one of the British volunteers suffered side-effects on being administered the vaccine, and was required to be hospitalised.

While the identity of the volunteer was not disclosed, reports have claimed that the participant had suffered from 'Transverse Myelitis', which leads to severe inflammation in the spinal cord. Among those who believe that this disease was the possible side-effect of the vaccine dose is Dr. Avindra Nath, intramural clinical director and a leader of viral research at the National Institute for Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

What Is Transverse Myelitis?

It is an inflammatory disorder, which leads to major health deterioration involving the spinal cord. A person suffering from transverse myelitis shows symptoms of inflammation along the spinal cord, that leads to muscle weakness, extreme fatigue and in some cases - paralysis.

AstraZeneca is yet to confirm what kind of disorder the trial participant had suffered from. His blood samples are expected to be received by the NIH for investigating the case.

"(AstraZeneca) needs to be more forthcoming with a potential complication of a vaccine which will eventually be given to millions of people," Nath said. The FDA, however, is expected to approve the resumption of the vaccine trials in the US this week.

