Thane, February 26: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) in Thane has ordered a compensation of INR 58.3 lakh for a 35-year-old software engineer who lost his leg in a road accident five years ago. In an order passed on February 23, Tribunal Member RV Mohite ruled in favour of the claimant, Kiran Suresh Mali, citing the severe impact of a 65 per cent permanent disability on his professional and personal life.

The ruling includes a "pay and recover" directive, requiring the insurance company to compensate the victim first before pursuing the vehicle owner to settle a dispute over policy authenticity.

Details of the 2019 Thane Road Accident

The accident occurred on March 30, 2019, on the busy Ghodbunder Road in Thane’s Anand Nagar area. Mali, then working as a senior software developer, was riding his motorcycle when a speeding truck rammed into his vehicle from behind. The collision resulted in a devastating crush injury to his left leg. Despite medical intervention, the severity of the trauma required amputation, fundamentally altering the young professional's mobility and career trajectory.

Tribunal Ruling and Insurance Dispute

During the proceedings, the truck owner failed to appear, leading the tribunal to proceed ex parte against him. However, the insurance company contested the claim, alleging that the insurance policy presented for the truck was "fake and fabricated." The tribunal dismissed the insurer’s objection after reviewing the Regional Transport Office (RTO) records, which officially listed the vehicle as being insured with the firm at the time of the accident. To ensure the victim received timely relief, the tribunal applied the "pay and recover" principle - a legal mechanism where the insurer pays the claimant and subsequently seeks reimbursement from the vehicle owner for any policy violations.

Breakdown of the Compensation Awarded by MACT

The total award of INR 58,30,000 was calculated based on several factors, including the loss of earning capacity and the necessity of lifelong medical support. The key components of the payout include:

INR 21.6 lakh for loss of past and future income.

INR 18 lakh specifically allocated for the purchase and maintenance of a future artificial limb.

INR 8.64 lakh to account for the loss of future career prospects.

The tribunal further directed that the compensation be paid with a 9 per cent annual interest rate, retroactive to the date the petition was filed in April 2019.

Legal Background and Context

This case highlights the rigorous standards the MACT applies to ensure that victims of heavy-vehicle negligence are protected even when administrative disputes arise between owners and insurers. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, tribunals often prioritise the victim’s right to immediate compensation, placing the burden of resolving policy disputes on the corporate and owning entities rather than the injured party.

