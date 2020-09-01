New Delhi, September 1: Former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 on Monday. Condolence messages poured in from all corners of the world to pay tribute to the great political leader. Commenting on his demise, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Pranab Mukherjee has left a void. He was generous and kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to the President of India."

He further said, " It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences. He'll be remembered always." The last rites of former President will take place in Delhi today. In order to pay respect to him, flags at the Parliament and Rashtriya Bhavan are flying half-mast. Pranab Mukherjee Funeral: Former President's Last Rites to be Held in Delhi at 2 PM Today, Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan & Parliament Fly at Half-Mast.

Pranab Mukherjee has left a void, says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

#PranabMukherjee has left a void. He was generous & kind, who used to make me forget that I am talking to President of India. It was in his nature to make everyone, his own, despite political differences. He'll be remembered always: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat pic.twitter.com/qfrDNZzDoi — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and was critical following brain surgery. Mukherjee was found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10. Pranab Mukherjee served as 13th President of India, had a political career of over five decades.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 01, 2020 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).