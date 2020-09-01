New Delhi, September 1: The last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee will be held at Lodhi Road crematorium in the national capital on Tuesday. The funeral is expected to take place at 2 pm, PTI quoted his family as saying. Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday. He died at the age of 84 at the Army Research and Referral Hospital in the national capital. Pranab Mukherjee Dies At 84: Union Govt Announces 7-Day State Mourning Throughout India From August 31 to September 6.

According to India TV News reports, the wreath-laying schedule will be followed as:

9:15 am to 10:15 am for official dignitaries.

10:15 am to 11:00 am for other dignitaries.

11:00 am to 12:00 pm for General Public.

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and was critical following brain surgery. Mukherjee was found to be Covid-19 positive when he was admitted on August 10. Pranab Mukherjee served as 13th President of India, had a political career of over five decades. Condolences messages and tributes started pouring in following the demise of the great political leader.

Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast:

Delhi: Flags at Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament fly at half-mast as 7-day State mourning is being observed in the country following the demise of former President #PranabMukherjee. pic.twitter.com/S9iCZciIVK — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

The Centre also announced a seven-day period of national mourning to mark the demise of Mukherjee. "Seven-day state mourning will be observed throughout India from 31 August to 6 September, both days inclusive," said a statement issued by the Government of India.

