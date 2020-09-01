New Delhi, September 1: The last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee took place at Lodhi Crematorium on Tuesday. His son Abhijit Mukherjee performed his last rites. Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 years in Army Research and Referal Hospital in Delhi on Monday.

Following his demise, the Union government announced a 7-day state mourning from August 31 to September 6. The last rites of the former president were aired on All India Radio (AIR) and all Doordarshan channels. Pranab Mukherjee Last Rites Live Streaming on DD News: Watch Live Video of Former President's Funeral Ceremony.

In order to pay respect to former President, flags at Parliament and Rashtriya Bhawan were kept at half-mast. Ever since the news of his demise broke out, condolence messages poured in from all corners of the world to pay tribute to the great political leader.

Abhijit Mukherjee performs last rites of former President Pranab Mukherjee:

Delhi: The last rites of former President #PranabMukherjee being performed at Lodhi crematorium, by his son Abhijit Mukherjee. pic.twitter.com/1asOyutbPV — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2020

Earlier in the day, political leaders paid their last respects to Mukherjee's mortal remains that were kept at his residence, 10 Rajaji Marg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Arvind Kejriwal and others paid their last respects to former President Pranab Mukherjee. Due to COVID-19, Pranab Mukherjee's mortal remains were carried in a van instead of a gun carriage.

