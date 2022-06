New Delhi, June 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in the national capital on June 19.

The Integrated Transit Corridor project is an integral part of Pragati Maidan Redevelopment Project. Prime Minister Modi will also address a gathering on the occasion.

Built at a cost of Rs 920 crore, the Central Government funded project aims to provide hassle-free and smooth access to the new world class exhibition and convention centre being developed at Pragati Maidan, thereby facilitating easy participation of exhibitors and visitors in the programmes being held there.

"The impact of the project, however, will be much beyond Pragati Maidan as it will ensure hassle-free vehicular movement, helping save time and cost of commuters in a big way. It is part of the overarching vision of the government to ensure ease of living for people through transforming urban infrastructure,a the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said. PM Narendra Modi Led-Cabinet Allows Procurement by ‘Cooperatives’ As Buyers on Government E-Marketplace.

The main tunnel connects Ring Road with India Gate via Purana Qila Road passing through Pragati Maidan. The-six lane divided tunnel has multiple purposes, including access to the huge basement parking of Pragati Maidan.

A unique component of the tunnel is that two cross tunnels below the main tunnel road have been constructed in order to facilitate movement of the traffic from either side of the parking lot. It is equipped with the latest global standard facilities for smooth movement of traffic such as smart fire management, modern ventilation and automated drainage, digitally controlled CCTV and public announcement system inside the tunnel.

This long-awaited tunnel will serve as an alternative route to Bhairon Marg, which is running much beyond its carriage capacity and is expected to take more than half of the traffic load of Bhairon Marg.

Along with the tunnel, there will be six underpasses - four on Mathura Road, one on Bhairon Marg and one on the intersection of Ring Road and Bhairon Marg.

