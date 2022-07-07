Ahmedabad, July 7: Ahmedabad city police have dispatched a team to Kutch to arrest a person who has threatened an advocate for supporting BJP's suspended former spokesperson Nupur Sharma whose comments on Prophet Muhammad set off a huge controversy in India and abroad.

Sabarmati Police Sub Inspector U.K. Pandya is investigating into the complaint lodged by advocate Krupal Raval. Based on technical input, police were able to track down Bhuj based Shah Nawaz, who had threatened the advocate. Police Station Officer told IANS that on Wednesday itself a police team was dispatched to Bhuj to pick up the accused. SC Slams Nupur Sharma Over Hate Remarks on Prophet, Says It Lead to Disturbing Outcomes Including Udaipur Murder Case.

Advocate Raval practises law in the High Court and in his complaint with the Sabarmati Police Station, he stated, "On June 13, I had uploaded BJP's suspended leader Nupur Sharma's photo as my WhatsApp status around 12.13 p.m. Few minutes later, I realized that this can hurt sentiments of some people and so I removed it at 12.16 p.m."

He further said that two hours after he removed the photo, he first received a WhatsAapp message, "On what basis are you supporting Nupur Sharma, answer?" Raval blocked the number and on the same day he received a call threatening to kill him. Soon after he left the city and so it took longer to file a complaint.

Meanwhile, he spoke to his Muslim friends, from whom he gathered information that a person named Safin living in London had taken his phone's screen shot and circulated it on social media. His well wisher Muslim friends had advised him not to lodge any complaint, but concerned about his life after the Udaipur and Amravati incidents, he decided to lodge a complaint on the night of July 6.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2022 06:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).