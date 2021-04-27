Chennai, April 27: The Puducherry administration has ordered all liquor, toddy, and arrack shops, both retail and wholesale, as well as bars to shut down from Tuesday onwards till April 30 following the Covid surge in the Union Territory. Deputy Excise Commissioner T. Sudhakar said that the Excise Department will close down and seal all shops which defy the order.

The administration had earlier permitted opening of wholesale outlets till 2 p.m. everyday while directing retail shops to shut down. However, after Covid cases surged, the administration has called upon all outlets to down their shutters till April 30. Liquor Prices Hiked in Puducherry, 'Corona Fee' Imposed, Alcohol Shops to Re-Open From Wednesday: V Narayanasamy.

"All licensees shall strictly comply with the directives issued by the Puducherry state executive committee. The department will take serious action against those who violate these directives under the Puducherry Excise Act, 1970," Sudhakar said.

Suresh Babu, owner of a liquor shop in, told IANS: "We have already received the communication and will shut down the shop till midnight of April 30. Let's hope that this pandemic and its fury is over soon so that people live their normal lives."

