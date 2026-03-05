Mumbai, March 5: Nothing has officially expanded its smartphone portfolio with the launch of the Nothing Phone 4a, a new mid-range offering designed to balance performance with the brand’s distinct aesthetic. The device was launched today in the Indian market, appearing as a more accessible alternative within the new 4-series lineup. Available through major e-commerce partners, the handset aims to capture a significant share of the competitive mid-segment by offering a streamlined user experience and updated hardware.

The design of the Nothing Phone 4a continues the company’s tradition of transparent-inspired elements, featuring a functional and ergonomic build. Major upgrade features include a high-capacity battery and a refined display panel that supports fluid navigation and high-definition gaming. This latest model represents a strategic step for the brand, introducing a more powerful chipset and a versatile camera system to improve overall day-to-day efficiency for users seeking a modern, long-lasting smartphone without a flagship price tag. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 4a Specifications and Features

The Nothing Phone (4a) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 octa-core processor, featuring a primary clock speed of 2.7 GHz and running on the Android 16 operating system. The device sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED flexible LTPS display with a resolution of 1224 x 2720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it houses a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor with OIS and EIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP sensor. A 32MP front camera is integrated into a punch-hole design for high-quality video calls and selfies.

The smartphone is backed by a 5400 mAh battery with quick charging support via a USB Type-C port. Memory configurations include up to 12 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Nothing Phone (4a) also includes an in-display fingerprint sensor, a flicker sensor, and provides 3 years of major Android updates alongside 6 years of security patches. The handset weighs 190 grams and is available in a signature White colourway. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Release Date, Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing Phone 4a Price in India

The brand has introduced three distinct memory configurations to provide flexibility for Indian consumers. The Nothing Phone 4a Price in India for the base 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is INR 31,999. The mid-tier 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage model is priced at INR 34,999, while the top-end 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant carries a price tag of INR 37,999. Customers can further reduce the cost by utilizing bank offers from SBI and Axis Bank, which provide an additional discount of up to INR 1,600 on the purchase.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Nothing ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2026 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).