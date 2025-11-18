Puducherry, November 18: Puducherry Education Minister A. Namachivayam on Tuesday announced the closure of all private and government schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal due to the heavy rainfall warning.

Puducherry has been receiving heavy rainfall since Sunday, after which this warning was issued as a precautionary measure. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for today in view of the heavy rainfall. The forecast reads that the Union Territory will have "generally cloudy sky with heavy rain." Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Orange Alert for 7 Districts Including Chennai As Low Pressure Area Strengthens in Bay of Bengal.

Alongside, Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi is also facing heavy rainfall. Further details are awaited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 18, 2025 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).