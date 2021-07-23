New Delhi, July 23: Days after the Congress appointed Navjot Singh Sidhu as the party's Punjab chief, Rahul Gandhi on Friday said that the crisis has been resolved.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Punjab crisis has been resolved."

His remarks came a day after Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he shall attend the ceremony of the new state Congress team taking charge led by Sidhu. Navjot Singh Sidhu Appointed as New Punjab Congress President by Sonia Gandhi.

Earlier, the camp of the Chief Minister was adamant on its demand that Sidhu should first apologise publicly over his purported remarks against the government over the power crisis and the sacrilege issue and then only Amarinder Singh would meet him.

In a first show of solidarity and strength, Sidhu, accompanying 62 legislators, comprising four Cabinet ministers, on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

However, the Chief Minister and his close confidants were absent from Sidhu's maiden visit to his constituency Amritsar (East) and religious places there.

That was Sidhu's first visit to Amritsar after being appointed to the post by Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on July 18, ending days of hectic lobbying within the Congress in Punjab.

