Ludhiana, March 30: Police found a dead body of a man buried in the Chamkaur Sahib forest area on Monday after a local found a pair of slippers and got suspicious. The deceased man was later identified as Surinder Singh, a labourer, and resident of Samrala. Reportedly, the deceased had gone missing five days back.

As per the report published in the Tribune, the deceased's brother initially filed a missing complaint. However, after recovering the body, a case against two suspects, namely Laddu and one unknown person, was registered on Monday. Complainant Manpreet Singh, brother of the deceased, alleged that his brother was a factory worker. On March 24 he along with his friend Sonu had gone to the factory, but his brother didn't return home in the evening.

When he reached out to Laddu to ask for the whereabouts of his brother, Laddu gave lame excuses. Suspecting foul play, Manpreet lodged a case against Laddu stating he had kept Surinder under illegal confinement.

