Goa, December 13: In a gruesome incident, a 56-year-old man was found lying in a pool of blood by the side of the road a few meters away from his flat in Zuarinagar on Saturday night. He was declared brought dead when he was shifted to hospital. The deceased was identified as Anwar Shaikh, a resident of the Vidyanagar Colony in Zuarinagar. Reportedly, the deceased was a former MPT employee and was also a singer.

As per the report published by TOI, a neighbour spotted the body on Saturday night and subsequently informed the police about the incident. As per the police, the deceased was alive when he was taken to the Chicalim sub-district hospital in an ambulance, but by the time they reached the hospital, he had passed away. Chandigarh Shocker: 34-Year-Old Man Found Murdered in Karnal; Wife, Two Others Arrested.

The deceased had major injuries on his forehead, inflicted by sharp objects, said the police. The investigation got quite difficult as there is no CCTV footage of the crime spot, police added. However, police are looking into all the angles and a case has been registered against an unidentified person under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

