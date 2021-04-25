Amritsar, April 25: Punjab police on Saturday arrested two people who were involved in a snatching incident in Amritsar on April 16. A 21-year-old girl lost her life after the two bike-borne snatchers pulled her out of a moving auto-rickshaw near Guru Nanak dev Hospital in the city. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh and Suresh Prashar. Delhi: Two Held For Stabbing Woman After She Resisted Chain Snatching Bid in Adarsh Nagar.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, both are residents of the Chheharta area of Amritsar. The victim was 21-year-old Rajini Sharma of the Kartar Nagar area. In the incident, she sustained critical head injuries. Both the accused reportedly confessed their crime during interrogation. One of the accused is also wanted in other snatching incidents. The accused pulled her out of the moving auto-rickshaw to snatch her mobile phone. Mumbai: Woman Attacked And Robbed On Local Train Between Vasai And Naigaon; Case Registered.

“A team was formed to crack the case, and the two have confessed their crime. We have also recovered the mobile phone that was snatched from the victim. Gurpreet is wanted in one more snatching case while Suresh is wanted in three other criminal cases,” reported the media house quoting police commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill as saying. A case was registered at the Islamabad police station under section 304, 379-B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In the recent past several snatching incidents were reported from Amritsar. Earlier this month, masked men snatched a car form a man outside a hospital in Amritsar. Later, they were arrested by the police.

