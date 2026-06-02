Puri Weather Today: Thunderstorms and High Humidity on June 2, 2026

Puri, Odisha is set for a day of dramatic weather shifts on Tuesday, June 02, 2026, as forecasts indicate a high probability of thunderstorms throughout the day. While the mercury is expected to hover around a warm 32°C, the 'feels like' temperature will climb to a more oppressive 38°C, making the existing 74% humidity feel even more intense. Residents and visitors can anticipate intermittent thundershowers, with the highest chances of significant rainfall occurring in the afternoon.

Current Weather in Puri, India — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Temperature 32°C Feels Like 38°C Conditions Thunderstorm Humidity 74% Wind Speed 15 km/h

Hourly Outlook for Puri — Tuesday, 02 June 2026 Time (IST) Temp Conditions Rain Wind 14:00 32°C Thunderstorm 92% 16 km/h 16:00 31°C Thunderstorm 84% 13 km/h 18:00 30°C Thunderstorm 47% 13 km/h 20:00 30°C Thunderstorm 0% 12 km/h 22:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 12 km/h 00:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 13 km/h 02:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 14 km/h 04:00 29°C Thunderstorm 0% 13 km/h

Puri, India Weather Live Tracker Map on Windy

The hourly outlook for Puri weather today reveals a pattern of developing thunderstorms. By 2 PM, the city can expect a 92% chance of rain accompanying the thunderstorms, with winds at approximately 16 km/h. As the afternoon progresses towards 4 PM, the chance of rain slightly decreases to 84%, though the thunderstorm activity is expected to continue. By 6 PM, the likelihood of rain drops further to 47%, and by 8 PM, rain is forecast to cease entirely, although the conditions will remain conducive for thunderstorms. Overnight, the temperature will dip slightly to around 29°C, with the chance of rain remaining at 0%, but the thunderstorm threat persists without precipitation until the early morning hours of June 03.

Local reports in recent days have highlighted weather concerns across Odisha, with warnings of heavy rain and thunderstorms in several districts. While these reports do not specifically detail severe conditions in Puri, they underscore the volatile nature of the current weather patterns in the state. The upcoming BRICS Disaster Risk Reduction Working Group Meet scheduled to begin in Puri on June 3 also brings into focus the importance of weather preparedness.

For those venturing out in Puri today, it is advisable to carry umbrellas or raincoats, especially during the afternoon hours when the risk of sudden downpours is highest. Light, breathable clothing is recommended to manage the high 'feels like' temperature and humidity. Staying hydrated will be crucial to avoid heat-related discomfort. Commuters should be aware of potential traffic disruptions due to heavy rain and thunderstorms. Despite the break from intense heat that the thunderstorms might offer, the high humidity levels will require vigilance regarding personal comfort and health.

The Puri weather forecast suggests a day where relief from peak heat might come in the form of thunder and rain, but the underlying humidity will remain a significant factor. The presence of thunderstorms throughout the day, even with intermittent rain, signals the need for caution and preparedness for those engaged in outdoor activities or travel within the city.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).