Delhi, April 24: People reeling under severe heatwave will get some respite as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya over the next week and in Odisha on Monday, April 24. The weather forecasting agency said that the month of April is likely to end on a cooler note this year, predicting the arrival of another western disturbance on Sunday.

The weather department has said that Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand and several other northeastern states are likely to enjoy a pleasant weather in the next 24 hours due to light to moderate rainfall, gusty winds and cloudy skies. Telangana Rains: Unseasonal Rainfall and Hailstorms Again Damage Crops in Some Districts.

As per the weather agency Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Northeast are very likely to receive moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds over some parts in the next four days. Char Dham Yatra 2023: Uttarakhand Government Issues Advisory for Kedarnath Dham Yatra Pilgrims in View of Rain, Snowfall Alert.

Similarly, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, are very likely to see heavy rainfall at isolated places and parts of Odisha may receive heavy rain on Monday, April 24.

Thunderstorm with lightning is also very likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, while isolated places of Meghalaya are very likely to receive heavy rains during the same period. The RMC has also warned of thunderstorm with lightning to occur very likely at isolated places over all seven north eastern states.

The IMD had said that several Indian states will not experience heatwaves this week. On Saturday, the heatwave conditions abated from Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, and Odisha.

