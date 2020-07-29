New Delhi, July 29: Shortly after the first batch of five Rafale combat jets landed at Ambala airbase in Haryana on Wednesday afternoon, Home Minister Amit Shah took to Twitter and said that it is a historic day and a proud moment for India. Shah added that the aircraft will safeguard out skies with its "mighty superiority." Five Rafale Jets Arrive in India in a Boost to IAF’s Combat Capability, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Says ‘The Birds Have Landed Safely in Ambala’.

"Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous @IAF_MCC and a proud moment for India! These are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority," Shah tweeted. Rafale Fighter Jets Arrive in India: Aircraft to be Part of Ambala-Based 'Golden Arrows'; Know About 17 Squadron of IAF.

Amit Shah Tweet:

Rafale touchdown is a historic day for our vigorous @IAF_MCC and a proud moment for India! These are the world's most powerful machines capable to thwart any challenge in the sky. I am sure Rafale will help our Air warriors to safeguard our skies with its mighty superiority. pic.twitter.com/wTsK0XYcIX — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2020

He further said that the next-generation aircraft will make India a powerful and secure nation. "Modi govt is committed to build on India’s defence capabilities. I thank honourable PM for providing this unprecedented strength to our IAF," Shah said.

Amit Shah Tweet:

Induction of these next generation aircrafts is a true testimony of PM @narendramodi's resolve to make India a powerful and secure nation. Modi govt is committed to build on India’s defence capabilities. I thank honourable PM for providing this unprecedented strength to our IAF. pic.twitter.com/g9lIO0bl6d — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 29, 2020

"From speed to weapon capabilities, Rafale is way ahead!I am sure these world class fighter jets will prove to be a game changer. Congratulations to PM @narendramodi ji, DM @rajnathsingh ji, Indian Air Force and the entire country on this momentous day. #RafaleInIndia," Home Minister added.

The jets, specially tailored for the Indian Air Force, started their journey to India, about 7,000 km, from Mérignac in France on Monday. On reaching Ambala airbase, they were greeted with a special water cannon salute.

