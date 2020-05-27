Rahul Gandhi Talk Show: Congress Leader to Interact With Renowned Health Professionals to Discuss Nature of COVID-19 Virus and Testing Strategies

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 27: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with Ashish Jha, a globally recognised public health professional, and Johan Giesecke, well-known Swedish epidemiologist on Wednesday. The talk show would be live streamed at 9 a.m.

"In this episode, the conversations cover a wide range of subjects including the nature of the Covid19 virus, testing strategies, visualising the post-Covid world, the possibility of a virus and many others," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement. Rahul Gandhi On Allegations of Mishandling COVID-19 Crisis in Maharashtra: 'Congress Only Supporting, Not Key Player in State Government'.

This would be the third such interaction in on-going series of dialogues with globally recognised experts on economics, social sciences, healthcare and other areas, on tackling the Covid-19 crisis.

Rahul Gandhi recently spoke with world renowned economist Raghuram Rajan and Nobel Prize Winner, Abhijit Banerjee.

The former Congress president said on Tuesday that lockdown has failed .

"What is interesting about the two conversations is the differing points of view of each of the two experts. Professor Ashish Jha is a supporter of the lockdown theory to slow the spread of the virus, while Professor Johan Giesecke believes lockdowns are of no use and eventually most people in the world will get the virus," Surjewala said in the statement.

Ashish K. Jha has been recently appointed as the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Johan Giesecke is a Swedish physician and Professor Emeritus at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Giesecke was born in Stockholm.

In 1979, he defended his thesis, On The Molecular Structure Of Dopaminergic Substances, at the Karolinska Institute.