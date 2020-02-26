Rajasthan: 24 Dead, Several Injured After Bus Carrying Wedding Guests Falls Into Mej River in Bundi

Rajasthan Bus Accident (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jaipur, February 26: As many as 24 people were killed after a private bus full of passengers fell into a river in Rajasthan's Bundi district on Wednesday. According to reports, several people sustained injuries after the bus carrying a wedding party fell into a river on Kota–Dausa highway in Bundi. As per details by Police, the wedding party with 28 persons on board was headed to Sawai Madhopur from Kota early morning. The deceased include 11 men, 10 women and three children. In the wake of the tragic incident, Bundi District Magistrate Antar Singh Nehra announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakhs for the families of victims from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

As soon as the incident was reported, Police rushed to the spot to take a stock of the situation. As per details by Police, the accident occurred after the driver apparently lost balance of the bus while traversing a bridge near Papdi village under Lekhari police station limits. As per sources, the bus was carrying around 30 passengers. Rajasthan: 3 Women of a Family Drown After Tractor Turns Turtle in Canal in Hanumangarh.

Rajasthan: 24 people dead, 5 people injured after a bus fell into a river in Bundi today. https://t.co/wipW2lGbdr — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Police said 13 people died on the spot while 10 others succumbed to their injuries on way to hospital. Lakheri Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar was quoted by PTI saying that the bus, subsequently, plunged into Mej river from the bridge that had no wall or railing, Kumar said.