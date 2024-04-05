Rajasthan: Class 12 Rape Survivor Allegedly Barred From Taking Board Examination in Ajmer, School Officials Say She Will ‘Spoil Atmosphere’

Ajmer, April 5: A class 12 student in Rajasthan's Ajmer has claimed that because she was gang-raped the previous year, her school refused to allow her to sit for the board exams. In her complaint, the student claimed that she was informed by school administrators that her presence on the exam would ruin the 'atmosphere'. However, the private school in Ajmer asserted that since the student had missed four months of sessions, they didn't issue her an admission card. The minor brought up the issue with a teacher at a different school, who suggested that she call the child hotline. Following the probe, Ajmer's Child Welfare Commission (CWC) has now filed a complaint and will take the appropriate steps.

Anjali Sharma, the chair of the CWC, stated that she had discussed the entire incident with the student. She stated that arranging for the girl to retake the examinations she missed in March is their first priority, even while the inquiry is underway. 'Barring Ration, No Other Govt Facility for Rape, Molestation Accused in Haryana'.

In October of last year, her uncle and two other men raped the student. The school then advised her to study at home because she may 'spoil the atmosphere' if she attended the school, she told Anjali Sharma. She agreed and had been studying at home for her board examinations. Upon retrieving her admission card, she was informed that her enrollment at the institution had ended. She then discovered that because other kids' parents objected to her presence, the school had immediately barred her from returning after the rape. Pollachi Sexual Abuse Case: Tamil Nadu Government Reveals Identity of Victim.

After speaking with the girl, I learned she was unhappy despite being a talented student. Her board test result for class 10 was 79%. If the girl had taken her 12th boards, she may have performed well, but the school's carelessness could cost her a year, Anjali Sharma told NDTV.

