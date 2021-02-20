Jaipur, February 20: The Congress on Saturday organised a march in all districts of Rajasthan to mark its protest against the farms laws enacted by the Centre and the rising fuel prices. In Jaipur, the protest was led by Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Congress Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi.

The Congress leaders were seen riding on tractors, camels and elephants besides participating in a "Paidal March" as party workers and protestors raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra could not participate in the march. Fuel Rate Today: Petrol Price Touches All-Time High at Rs 97 Per Litre in Mumbai, Diesel Crosses Rs 88 Mark.

While Gehlot could not come due to a meeting with the governing council of NITI Aayog, Dotasra skipped the march owing to health issues.

"After the death of several farmers during the farmers' agitation and Supreme Court staying the three farm laws, the Centre wants to impose the laws on farmers. The government has also stabbed on the back of common people by increasing petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder prices," Khachariyawas told reporters.

On the other hand, BJP state president Satish Poonia asked the Chief Minister to fulfill its promise of waiving off farm loans instead of taking up a protest march.

"Instead of doing protest march in the name of farmers, the CM should fulfil the promise of waiving off farm loans completely. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Chief Minister had made the promise to the farmers during election rallies in the state," Poonia said in a tweet.