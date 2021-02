New Delhi, Feb 20: Petrol price on Saturday touched an all-time high of Rs 97 per litre in Mumbai while diesel rate crossed Rs 88 -mark. Petrol price was hiked by record 39 paise per litre and diesel by 37 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.

This the 12th straight day of price hike and the largest daily increase since oil companies started to revise rates on a daily basis in 2017. The increase pushed the petrol price to Rs 90.58 a litre in Delhi and to Rs 97 in Mumbai. Diesel now comes for Rs 80.97 a litre in the national capital and for Rs 88.06 in Mumbai.

The increase follows a spurt in oil prices in the international market, on which India is dependent to meet its 85 per cent of the needs. Brent oil crossed USD 65 a barrel this week as a worsening US energy crisis took out almost 40 per cent of the nation's crude production. Petrol & Diesel Rates Today: Price of Petrol at Rs 100.25 Per Litre at Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, Diesel Above Rs 90 per litre in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar; Check Rates in Other Cities.

In 12 days, retail petrol prices have risen by Rs 3.63 a litre, a record since the pricing was deregulated in 2010, and diesel rates have gone up by Rs 3.84. Petrol price has already surged past the Rs 100-mark in some places in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which levy the highest VAT on the fuel.

Retail pump prices differ from state to state depending on the local taxes (VAT) and freight.