Rajasthan: Head Constable Hangs Himself in His Staff Quarter in Dausa District

Jaipur, May 30: A head constable allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling in his quarter in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said. The incident came to light on Friday, police said.

"No suicide note was recovered from the quarter of head constable who hanged himself and committed suicide," additional SP Dausa Anil Singh Chauhan said.

He said that the body of the head constable, Girraj, was handed over to family members after postmortem and the matter was under investigation. The head constable was posted in Sainthal Police Station in Dausa.