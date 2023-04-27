Jaipur, April 26: A SC-ST court in Dholpur, Rajasthan, has sentenced a man to death for the murder of four NREGA workers, besides slapping a fine of Rs 10 lakh on him. According to information, 4 NREGA workers were killed in Dhaundhe ka Pura village in Bari Sadar police station area of Dholpur district in 2008.

Twelve armed men had assaulted the NREGA workers while opening fire. Justice Narendra Meena of the SC-ST court convicted Kirti Ram (82) in the murder case and sentenced him to death and also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh. Public Prosecutor Mahir Hasan Rizvi said that during the NREGA work, about 12 people had beaten up the labourers, resulting in four deaths. Murder Case: UP Court Sentences Man to Death.

He said that there was old enmity between the two sides. Due to this, in 2008, the people from one group, who were working in NREGA, were fired upon by people from the other side.

Kirti Ram was sentenced to death by special judge Narendra Meena on Wednesday after nearly 15 years. The accused will also have to pay a fine of Rs 10 lakh. In this case, 3 accused are in jail, whose trial is on and 7 accused are absconding after bail. Mom, Boyfriend Get Life Sentences in 10-year-old Boy's Death.

Judge Narendra Meena, considering the murder of 4 people, sentenced the main accused to death. Along with this, the judge also ordered the disbursal Rs 2 lakh each to the wives of the deceased labourers out of the Rs 10 lakh fine imposed on the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2023 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).