Firozabad (UP), Apr 26 (PTI) A local court here has sentenced a man to death for murdering a 70-year-old relative for money in 2022.

Additional Sessions Judge Azad Singh sentenced Tarun Goyal on Tuesday.

Goyal had killed Kamla Devi, who was his wife's grandmother, on April 1, 2022.

The convict, who was in debt after facing losses in business, killed Devi after finding that she had a lot of money, prosecution counsel Ajay Kumar Sharma said on Wednesday.

The case was lodged by Arpit Jindal, the grandson of the deceased.

