Jaipur, July 27: The stand-off between the Governor and Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan continues as Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday returned the file sent by the state government which requested him to allow the special assembly session in the state.

This was the second time the state government had sent a file to the Governor to get approval on its proposal to call a special assembly session quoting COVID as reasons for discussion. Ashok Gehlot Vs Sachin Pilot: Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi Withdraws His Plea in Supreme Court Against HC Order.

In the file sent back to the Department of Parliamentary Affairs of the Rajasthan government, the Raj Bhawan office has sought more information from the government and eventually there is nothing yet decided so far on convening the assembly session, confirmed officials.

Now the state government will have to provide the information sought by the Raj Bhawan and then only the process of calling the assembly session can start.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress, changing the last minute strategy of protests under 'Save Democracy-Save Constitution' campaign in Rajasthan, announced that the party will not be protesting outside Raj Bhawan in the state on Monday as proposed earlier, but the nationwide protest shall continue as per the earlier plan.

The Congress government in Rajasthan earlier requested the Governor to allow a special assembly session, however the Governor did not permit for the same.

On Saturday late night, the Congress government had sent a revised note to the Governor seeking permission to call a special assembly session on July 31 to discuss coronavirus situation but not the floor test as the reason to call the session.

Meanwhile, Governor Kalraj Mishra met chief secretary Rajeev Swaroop and DGP Bhupendra Singh on Sunday in which the duo apprised him of the security measures being taken by the administration in view of protest which was planned in front of Governor's House on Monday. He also raised his worry on spike in COVID-19 cases and urged the officials to bring in a new strategy to tackle COVID, said a press note issued from Raj Bhawan on Sunday

