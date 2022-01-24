Nagaur, January 24: In an incident of sexual assault against minors, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gagraped by two men in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. The accused also made a video of the heinous crime. The incident took place on Wednesday in a village under the Maroth police station area of the district. A complaint was lodged by the minor girl's family on Saturday. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Daughter Repeatedly Over Past Few Months In Visakhapatnam; Arrested.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the two accused offered a lift to the girl when she was on her way to school. The father of the rape survivor alleged that the accused drugged the girl and gangraped her. The accused also recorded the incident.

The two men threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told about the incident to anyone. The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Shankar Lal and 21-year-old Om Prakash. After committing the crime, the two men fled from the spot. On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused. Rajasthan Horror: Minor Girl Abducted And Raped In Barmer District; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

"The statement of the girl has been recorded, and her medical examination was also done," reported the media house quoting a police officer as saying. One of the accused was arrested. A manhunt operation has been launched to nab the absconding accused. A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter.

