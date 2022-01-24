Visakhapatnam, January 24: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly raped her minor daughter repeatedly over the past few months in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam. The accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Sunday. The man is a trader by profession. His wife was at her parents’ house when the incident took place. Mumbai Shocker: Father, Brother of Minor Girl Arrested for Allegedly Raping Her Repeatedly in Dharavi, Say Police.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the man fell sick two years ago, and her two kidneys were failed. His wife donated him one kidney. The woman fell ill five months ago and went to her parents’ house for treatment. The rape survivor used to take care of her father in the absence of her mother.

As per the report, the accused got angry with her daughter for spending most of the time on mobile. He then allegedly started raping the girl. He sexually assaulted the girl several times in the past few months. The girl remained silent for some time. However, she revealed her ordeal to her teacher recently. Andhra Pradesh Horror: Minor Girl Raped And Impregnated by Maternal Uncle In Nellore.

The teacher then called the minor girl’s father to school. After which, he apologized. She, along with the girl, approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused on Saturday. The accused was then arrested. The girl was sent to a medical examination. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

