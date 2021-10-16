Bhilwara, October 16: A shocking incident has come to light from Rajasthan where a 7-month-old boy was branded with a hot iron by a Tantrik to cure his fever. Reports inform that the shocking incident was reported from the Bhilwara area of the state allegedly to cure the boy as he had a cold and fever. According to a report by TOI, the condition of the baby worsened after the incident and he was admitted in Mahatma Gandhi Hospital of Bhilwara. UP Horror: Tantrik Arrested for Thrashing Girl With Belt on Pretext of Treatment.

Soon after the incident was reported, Police on Friday registered a case against the tantrik and recorded the statements of parents. The accused has been absconding since then and a search operation has been launched to nab him. The report quotes the Police saying that Shambhu Bheel of Nemanch, originally from Madhya Pradesh, resides in the Dadabari colony of Bhilwara. He and his wife work as labourers. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Tries to Give Wife as Human Sacrifice for Hidden Treasure, Held Along with Woman Tantrik in Jalna.

Describing the incident, the cops said that their 7-month-old son was suffering from cold and fever and was undergoing treatment at a government clinic. The woman had gone to attend some religious ceremony of Thursday where someone asked her to take the baby to a tantrik who would cure the child. Believing them, she took her baby to the occultist in Mandapiya village who branded the baby with the hot iron following which the condition of the baby worsened.

