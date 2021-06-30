Sitapur, June 30: A 'tantrik' has been arrested in Ramkot village of Sitapur for allegedly thrashing a 16-year-old girl with a belt and burning her with incense sticks on the pretext of treating her severe stomach aches.

The incident came to light after the girl's condition turned critical and she had to be hospitalized. The girl was suffering from stomach ache for the past few months after which her parents took her to a local tantrik, identified as Ishtiyaq.

Circle officer, Sitapur city, Piyush Kumar Singh said, "The girl was taken to Ishtiyaq on June 20. In the name of treatment, Ishtiyaq burnt her with incense sticks, thrashed her with belts and assaulted her."

The girl's condition started deteriorating earlier this week, after which her parents admitted her to a hospital where she narrated her ordeal.

"In her statement to the police, the girl has said that she was subjected to cruelty. The tantrik has been booked for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and has been arrested," the Circle Officer said. The girl is undergoing treatment for her injuries as well as stomach ache.

