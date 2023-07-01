Jaipur, July 1: In a distressing incident reported by the police on Friday, a 22-year-old married woman hailing from the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan was subjected to horrific acts of violence by her in-laws in the Ajmer district. Shockingly, the victim was accused of being a witch by her in-laws, which led to brutal torture. The accused chopped off her hair and tortured her with scorching stones, asphalt, and charcoal.

According to Rajuram Palasia, the officer in charge of the Jahajpur police station, a complaint has been lodged by the father of the woman residing in Jahajpur. The victim's father has revealed that his daughter got married to a man from Sarwad village, and after a year of their marriage, she also gave birth to a son, India Today reported. The complainant alleged that the behaviour of the in-laws started changing after the birth of the child, and they started fighting with the woman. They also stopped sending her to her parents' house. Maharashtra Shocker: Boy Dies After Witch Doctor Beats Him To Expel ‘Demon’ in Sangli.

As per the filed complaint, the victim's father received information on June 24 that the in-laws of her daughter had chopped her hair and called her a 'witch'. She was subjected to a brutal attack with stones, further deteriorating her condition. Recognising the urgency of the situation, the parents, accompanied by the police, visited the residence of their daughter's in-laws on June 26, only to discover that she was in need of immediate medical attention. Jharkhand Shocker: 60-Year-Old Woman Stripped and Tied to Tree After Being Branded 'Witch' in Sahibganj.

Currently, the victim is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jahazpur. The police have stated that the victim has not provided her statement yet, and appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators once her statement is recorded. A case has been registered in this regard, and a police team will be dispatched to Sarwad village to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.

