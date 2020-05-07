Rajasthan: Three Scrap Collection Workers Killed After After Misfired Bomb They Picked From Indian Army’s Ramdevra Firing Range Explodes

Jaisalmer SP Kiran Kang (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jaisalmer, May 7: According to Jaisalmer police, three people died on Wednesday after a live bomb, which that had picked up from Indian Army's Ramdevra firing range exploded. Jaisalmer SP Kiran Kang said that the trio had picked up a misfired bomb that remained on the ground while collecting scrap at the firing range on May 6. All three died on the spot. Maharashtra: 56-Year-Old Man Killed in Artillery Shell Explosion at Army Range in Ahmednagar.

"Three People were collecting scrap at Army's Ramdevra firing range yesterday, during which there could have been a misfired bomb that exploded when they handled it. All 3 died on the spot. Army submitted a report today, we have included it in the complaint: Jaisalmer SP Kiran Kang.

ANI Tweet:

3 ppl were collecting scrap at Army's Ramdevra firing range y'day, during which there could have been a misfired bomb that exploded when they handled it.All 3 died on the spot. Army submitted a report today, we have included it in the complaint: Jaisalmer SP Kiran Kang #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/oxLUm3YpRR — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2020

The deceased were residents of Tekra village located in Jodhpur district. The bodies were sent for the postmortem. Meanwhile, police have started an investigation into the matter.

A similar incident was reported from Maharashtra's Ahmednagar last year, when two persons died after a live bomb they picked from Army's firing range in MIDC area exploded. The duo tried to pluck metal from the bomb to sell in scrap market when it exploded.