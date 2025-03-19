Bhopal, March 19: A young man was seriously injured when his mobile phone exploded in his pocket while he was riding his motorbike in Sarangpur of Rajgarh district in Madhya Pradesh. The explosion caused him to lose his balance and fall from his bike on the highway, resulting in severe injuries.

Arvind, a 19-year-old, was on his way back to his village, Nainwada, after purchasing vegetables from a local market when his phone exploded near a toll booth. The blast caused severe injuries to his groin, along with a serious head wound, reported News18.

Arvind was first treated at Sarangpur Hospital but later shifted to a hospital in Shajapur due to the severity of his injuries. His brother mentioned that the phone was newly purchased and had been charged overnight. Arvind had kept it in his pocket while shopping for vegetables, and about an hour later, it suddenly exploded as he was heading home.

Arvind was initially treated at Sarangpur Civil Hospital before being shifted to Shajapur District Hospital for further medical care. Dr Nain Nagar, who attended to him, confirmed that his condition had stabilized. Emphasizing safety, Dr. Nagar advised the public to be mindful while handling mobile phones to prevent such incidents.

