Bhopal, February 15: In a horrifying incident from Rajgarh town in Madhya Pradesh, a newborn girl was allegedly killed by her grandmother, who slit the infant’s throat shortly after birth and discarded the body in a trash bin, according to police. Despite being brutally attacked by her grandmother, who slit her throat and left her in a dustbin, the newborn girl miraculously survived and is now recovering in the hospital.

According to a report by News18, The newborn girl, identified as Pihu, was discovered by passersby, who were drawn to her cries. Upon receiving the alert, the police swiftly transported the baby to Civil Hospital, where Dr PS Parmar confirmed a sharp-edged weapon had caused a throat injury, Pachor police station in-charge Akhilesh Verma stated. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Husband, In-Laws Burn Woman's Thighs With Hot Iron Rod, Rub Chilli Powder on Her Private Parts Suspecting Victim To Be in Relationship With Neighbour.

Despite a deep throat wound, the newborn survived thanks to the relentless efforts of doctors and nurses at Bhopal’s Kamla Nehru Hospital. Surgeons performed multiple operations to repair the cuts and damaged blood vessels. Placed under intensive care, the baby showed remarkable resilience, and after a month of treatment, doctors declared her out of danger and discharged her on Friday. Madhya Pradesh: Woman Claims Husband and In-Laws Singed Her, Put Chilli Powder in Private Parts; 5 Booked.

Dr Dheerendra Shrivastav, Head of the Department at Kamla Nehru Hospital, shared that it took over a month of intensive care for the baby to recover from her severe injuries. "She fought through immense pain and survived. With the permission of the Child Welfare Committee, we have handed her over to a shelter home in Rajgarh," he said. Meanwhile, police registered a case and reviewed CCTV footage to identify the culprits. The newborn’s mother and grandmother were subsequently arrested for their alleged involvement in the crime.

