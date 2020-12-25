Hyderabad, December 25: Rajinikanth was admitted to Jubilee Hills Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad on Friday after his blood pressure showed 'severe fluctuations', the hospital informed in a press release. The hospital added that the actor's health needs further evaluation. The 70-year-old actor turned politician will be closely monitored and observed before he gets discharged from the hospital. 2018 Tuticorin Violence: Rajinikanth Summoned by Panel Over His 'Anti-Social Elements' Remark On Sterlite Firing Incident.

The actor is not showing any other symptoms and is hemodynamically stable, the hospital told. Rajinikanth has complains related of blood pressure and exhaustion. The actor has been shooting for a movie in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. The southern superstar took the test for COVID-19 after couple of people at his film set were diagnosed with the virus. Rajinikanth was however tested negative on December 22. Since then he had isolated himself and was monitored closely, the hospital's press released said. Rajinikanth to Launch New Political Party in January 2021, Announcement to be Made on December 31.

The actor recently announced his political debut ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. He took to Twitter early this month to announce that a political party will be launched in January 2021. He further mentioned that an announcement regarding the same would be made on December 31.

