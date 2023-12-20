President Droupadi Murmu expressed dismay at the alleged humiliation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in the Parliament complex, stating, "Elected representatives must be free to express themselves, but their expression should be within the norms of dignity and courtesy." In response, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar thanked President Murmu for her kind words and timely reminder about the importance of basic courtesies, stating, "Thank you, Rashtrapati Ji, for your kind words and the timely reminder that basic courtesies must always remain. I am committed to upholding Constitutional principles till my last breath. No insults can prevent me from doing so." 'Antics of a Few Won't Prevent Me From Performing My Duty': Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Responds to PM Narendra Modi's Concern Over 'Abject Theatrics' of Suspended MPs.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar Thanks President Droupadi Murmu for Decorum Reminder

Thank you Rashtrapati Ji for your kind words and the timely reminder that basic courtesies must always remain. I am committed to upholding Constitutional principles till my last breath. No insults can prevent me from doing so. @rashtrapatibhvn https://t.co/Ta7O5Hx8eV — Vice President of India (@VPIndia) December 20, 2023

